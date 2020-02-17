Karachi gas leak: Police urges restriction on movement of containers

KARACHI: The police department has advised for restricting the movement of containers from the port area until the matter of gas leakage get cleared, ARY News reported on Monday.

The death of five people reported in a gas leakage incident in Keamari port area of Karachi while over 100 affected and shifted to various healthcare facilities of the city.

Most the victims of the gas impact suffering from breathing problem, doctors said.

A spokesperson of Ziauddin Hospital, which is nearing the port area, in a statement said that 100 people, affected in gas leakage incident, were admitted at the hospital and six of them were in a precarious condition.

The hospital’s owner Dr. Asim Hussain in his statement said that 70 people affected by the gas were discharged from the hospital after providing medical aid. The hospital providing all possible medical aid to remaining victims of gas leak free of cost, he announced.

He also demanded a comprehensive investigation of the gas leakage incident.

Karachi Police in a statement clarified that Keamari gas leakage incident has claimed five lives adding that the name of a deceased woman added in the list as Ms Yasmeen at Keamari hospital while Musarrat Yasmeen at Kharadar hospital.

“Around 132 people were affected in the gas leak incident in the port area. The police is collecting details to register FIR of the incident,” according to the statement.

The high officials of the city police have contacted concerned authorities and urged for an immediate restriction on movement of gas, chemicals and petroleum products from the port area.

The police department has warned likely presence of more containers of gas at the port and urged for a complete search of the East Wharf and West Wharf areas. “The containers in the shape of cylinder and capsule should especially be checked”, the department said.

The police has also advised the authorities to seek help from the chemistry department of Karachi and the PCSIR to reach to the cause of the gas leakage incident.

Comments

comments