Karachi man ‘killed for honor’ after love marriage, assailants abduct wife

KARACHI: A man in Korangi Bangali Para has been shot dead after being physically tortured earlier on Thursday by unknown assailants who barged into his house and then took his wife away with them, ARY News reported.

According to the available details on the matter, the victim couple had gotten married inter-caste three years before out of personal choice, and the family of the girl had vehemently opposed the marriage.

Police said at the face of it the matter seems to be that of honor killing as the alleged assailants, who police think might be the girl’s family, took away with them the wife of the deceased victim as well.

The incident has left the mother and the sister of the deceased as well, police confirmed. However, the whereabouts of the girl have not yet been ascertained.

READ: Karachi domestic worker mysteriously plunges to death from 7th storey

Separately earlier today, after the locals expressed wonderment and indignation over a female domestic worker’s fatal fall from the 7th storey of a residential building near Cantt Station the police began probe from the family of the house as to how could the deceased accidentally fall from a considerably small windowpane in the grill.

Earlier it was reported that the locals had stopped rescue officials from immediately shifting the body to the hospital as they had suspicions over the mystery of the fall.

