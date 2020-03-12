PSL: Karachi Kings grab 10-wicket victory against Lahore Qalanders

KARACHI: Karachi grabbed an easy victory against Lahore by 10-wickets with 17 balls remaining after Kings’ bowlers restricted Qalandars to a small total of 150 runs during the 26th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 played at National Stadium, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Star batsman Babar Azam and left-handed Sharjeel Khan made a record of longest opening partnership besides sailing their team to the victory after completing 151-run chase.

The individual scores of Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam were 74 and 69 respectively.

During the first inning, the collaboration of Umaid Asif and Arshad Iqbal for two wickets each to send off Qalandars’ skipper Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Dunk and Samit Patel. Chris Jordan also grabbed one wicket in the match.

Lahore batsmen managed to score 150 runs in 20 overs with the loss of five wickets.

