KARACHI: Karachi Kings (KK) owner, Salman Iqbal, met Home Secretary Sindh Abdul Kabir Qazi and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Feb 6, ahead of the Pakistan Super League event, ARY News reported.

“Karachi Kings is a favourite of the metropolis city and the entire country. I hope they would display a good sports show during the PSL IV,” said the Chief Executive Officer and President of ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal.

During the meeting, Qazi relayed that Karachi would be declared as a “cricket city” for the entire event.

“Big screens will be installed in different areas of the city so that the viewers could enjoy the sports event with delectation,” Shallwani said.

The home secretary also assured that the government would provide fool-proof security to foreign players apart from holding a reception in honor of the players as well.

