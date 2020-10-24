Web Analytics
Karachi: KMC jacket helps solve murder mystery

Karachi Women Murder

KARACHI: Police claimed on Saturday to have solved the mystery surrounding the murder of a woman in Karachi’s North Nazimabad neighbourhood.

The woman, identified as Fatima Feroze, was shot and killed in North Nazimabad’s Block A on October 19.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam said two suspects involved in the murder case have been arrested. He said investigators traced the suspects, named Shakeel and Bilal alias Billi, with the help of a jacket that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) workers wear as one of the suspects was seen donning it at the time of the incident.

He said the fathers of both suspects are KMC employees. The incident was not a result of personal enmity but a street crime, he declared.

The police officer said the suspects spotted a car with four girls inside it near the Board Office and started chasing it on a bike. Shakeel drove the bike with Bilal riding pillion. As soon as Bilal who was wearing his father’s KMC jacket got down to intercept the car and rob its occupants of their valuables in Block A of Noth Nazimabad, the woman tried to speed away.

Consequently, the suspects opened fire, as a result of which the woman was killed.

