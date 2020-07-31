Karachi to receive light rain tonight: MET Office

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi to remain cloudy today and drizzling is expected tonight, forecast Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday, ARY News reported.

The temperature was recorded 32 degree centigrade in the morning, while the maximum mercury to remain in between 35 to 37 in the metropolis today.

South-westerly winds with the speed of 12km/hour are blowing in the city currently and humidity was recorded at 68 percent.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind-thundershowers is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Karachi twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit nineteen, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla, Jammu, Leh and Anantnag is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain thundershowers.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Baramulla, Shopian and Leh fourteen, Pulwama fifteen and Anantnag sixteen degree centigrade

