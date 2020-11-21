Karachi likely to receive first winter rainfall from Monday

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast first spell of winter rainfall in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The met office has predicted light rain or drizzle in the port city between November 23 to 25 after a westerly weather system will enter in Karachi on Sunday (Nov 22).

Under the influence of this weather system the outskirts of Karachi will likely to receive light rainfall, according to the weather forecast.

The westerly wave likely to bring drizzle for other areas, the met office said.

The met office in a weather report predicted mostly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday (today) and intense cold weather in mountainous regions while, fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Moreover, apart of cloudy weather in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, light rainfall and snowfall is expected at few places.

The PMD recorded minimum temperature at Kalam and Leh with minus 12 Celsius, Kalat minus 06, Astore, Skardu minus 05, Gupis minus 04, Bagrote, Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramola, Gilgit, Malam Jabba and Quetta minus three Celsius.

Earlier, the met office had predicted one to two spells of light rainfall during the last decade of the month. A westerly wind system will approach northern parts and may cause snowfall over mountains, according to the weather forecast.

Comments

comments