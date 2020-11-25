KARACHI: After Tuesday night light rainfall in the port city another bout of the rain and drizzle is expected on Wednesday (today), ARY News reported.

Karachi will likely to receive rain or drizzle today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city is 14.5 ºC, while the maximum temperature will remain between 23-25 ºC, according to the met office.

Cold northeasterly winds blowing in the city with wind speed of 18 kilometers per hour. The wind speed is expected to enhance to 25 to 30 kilometers per hour.

Many areas of the port city received first winter rainfall on Tuesday night while winds were blowing at 40 KM per hour.

The city’s Surjani Town, New Karachi, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Orangi, Baldia Town, Paposh Nagar, Gulzar Hijri, KDA Scheme 33, Saddar, Burns Road, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Guru Mandir, M.A. Jinnah Road, Lyari, Old Town,Garden, Lasbela, Clifton received light rainfall and drizzle at Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sohrab Goth, Abul Hassan Isphahani Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, SITE, Metroville and Gulbarg Town.

The wet spell also caused power outages in some areas as power feeders tripped in rainfall. Power outages reported at Nazimabad, F.B. Area, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Landhi, Orangi, Korangi, Metroville, Baldia Ittehad Colony, North Nazimabad, Old City area, Paposh, New Karachi and Surjani Town.

PIB Colony, Jail Chowrangi and other areas of the city also plunged into darkness due to power shutdown.

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast rain and snowfall in 20 districts across Balochistan.

The Met Office stated that a westerly weather system has entered in Balochistan, which will bring rain and snowfall in several districts of the province from Tuesday.

The weather department had predicted rainfall in Quetta, Zhob, Musakhel, Qilla Saifullah, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Naushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech, Awaran, Lasbela, Chagai and Gwadar districts from Tuesday (today) to Thursday, under the influence of the weather system.

