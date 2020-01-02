Karachi likely to receive light rainfall on Jan 06 next week

KARACHI: The port city is expected to receive light rainfall on January 06 and 07, which will likely to drop temperatures further, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ongoing cold wave in Karachi will continue till January 04, the weather office said in its forecast.

Gusty northern winds presently blowing in the city are expected to subside by this evening, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

It was drizzling in some parts of the city on Thursday morning adding sting to already cold weather.

Karachi’s Korangi, SITE, Saddar, F.B. Area and other localities received drizzling this morning.

Minimum temperature in the city was recorded nine degree Celsius with cold and partly cloudy weather, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

The winds blowing in the city from north and northeast direction with a speed of 34 kilometers per hour.

Moreover, a westerly wave is likely to affect western and upper parts of the country from today and likely to persist in upper parts during next 48 hours.

Rain with thunderstorm or snowfall with cloudy weather conditions expected at scattered places in northwest Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, according to the met office.

Comments

comments