Four drowned in Korangi’s Causeway in Karachi; two rescued

KARACHI: Four persons have drowned after Korangi’s Causeway bridge on Malir River submerged during the ongoing monsoon rainfall in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday night.

Rescue sources said that two persons have been taken out of the water while a search mission was initiated to recover the remaining two persons.

After being informed, the deputy commission Korangi and police teams have rushed to the site.

The Malir River is currently raging due to heavy rainfall in Karachi which turned many roads and residential areas into waterways after frequents light to heavy rainfall for 12 hours paralyzing normal life.

Moreover, a bridge to connect Malir and Landhi Industrial Area was collapsed due to raging Malir River on Tuesday night which ended ground connection between both areas.

