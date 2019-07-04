Karachi man who used to rob ATM users arrested

KARACHI: Police on Thursday arrested a suspect who would loot Automated Teller Machine (ATM) users in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi locality, reported ARY News.

A police official relayed the suspect, identified as Muhammad Saeed, aided by his accomplices would rob citizens after they withdrew cash from ATMs in the area.

He said the suspect used to carry out reconnaissance of people using ATMs and then would call his accomplices to deprive the citizens of their cash.

The official said the accused had confessed to his involvement in such criminal activities within the remits of the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police station.

He said the suspect had also deprived a citizen of Rs2,00,000 cash after he withdrew the amount from a bank.

A pistol and magazine were recovered from his possession.

