Karachi: Matric Science group results 2020 announced

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced the result of Secondary School Certificate SSC Part II (matric) science group for the year 2020.

All students who had submitted their examination forms before exams were cancelled due to coronavirus have been promoted under the government’s promotion policy.

Overall 1,69,325 students submitted their forms for the examinations, out of which 168880 candidates were declared successful.

17,156 students secured A-one grade, 30,746 A, 35,855 secured B and 39,159 students secured D grade in the results.

On September 19, the Punjab education boards had also announced results of Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Exams 2020.

All nine education boards of Punjab have announced SSC exams online and students can find out their results by visiting the websites of all nine boards.

