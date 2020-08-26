Next Karachi mayor to be from MQM-P, claims Waseem Akhtar

KARRACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Wednesday defended his four-year performance and said that the next mayor from the city would also belong to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), ARY NEWS reported.

He blamed the provincial authorities for the current situation of the city and said that their incompetence has brought the city to that situation. “Other provinces are developing while Karachi is neglected during the incumbent provincial government’s tenure,” he said while inaugurating a park in North Nazimabad area.

He said that the MQM-P will again grab the mayor Karachi slot as people would once again vote for kite, an election symbol of the party, in the next local bodies polls.

While responding to queries as to why he did not resign when not allowed to work properly, the mayor said that if he had resigned then the city would not have witnessed even some of the development works that were completed in his tenure.

He hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan would take the issues faced by the city seriously.

“Every political party wants to occupy this city,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said on August 24 that he was not allowed to deliver by the provincial government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“Wrote several letters to the federal and Sindh government for the solution of Karachi’s problem, but no replies”, Waseem Akhtar said while addressing a press conference in the metropolis.

The port-city gives the majority of revenue to the country, but still deprived of basic facilities and facing civic problems such as drainage, poor infrastructure, electricity, and others.

Referring to flood-like situation in parts of Karachi after recent rains, he maintained that he has been highlighting the problem of sewerage drains from the last four years, but went in vain, but now the focus is on the sewerage drains in the city after PM’ notice and SC orders.

