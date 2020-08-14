Karachi: Met Office forecast fresh monsoon spell from Friday to Sunday

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast arrival of a new monsoon system in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from Friday (today) evening, ARY News reported.

According to the Met office monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh from this evening to Sunday.

Under the influence of this system scattered rain or wind-thundershower, with isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar and Mithi from Friday evening/night till Sunday, according to the weather forecast.

Light showers in different parts of Karachi and its adjacent areas reported on late Wednesday night.

Rain was reported in areas including, Saddar, Kharadar, Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Tariq Road, North Nazimabad, Karimabad, M.A Jinnah Road, Civic Centre, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Tower, Mauripur, Lyari, Jail Road and Bahadurabad areas of the city.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has asked Commissioner of Karachi to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during rains predicted in Karachi for the next couple of days.

In a letter addressed to the commissioner, the authority said that Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted new spell of monsoon rains that likely to hit Karachi and other parts of Sindh in the next couple of days.

The PDMA, Sindh has directed Karachi administration to take all necessary measures in view of possible rainfall and asked to remain vigilant for the next three days by using all available resources.

In the previous monsoon spell 21 people were reportedly killed in three days of rain in the metropolis.

The fourth spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of Sindh had left a trail of havoc.

At least 39 people died from electrocution in the city during four monsoon rain spells in last 35 days, according to a report by Edhi Foundation.

