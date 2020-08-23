Karachi monsoon spell to continue till Thursday, says weather official

KARACHI: The met office in a weather forecast said that the ongoing monsoon spell in Karachi and other districts of Sindh has extended till Thursday, ARY News reported.

Director Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that likely rainfall with gusty winds will continue from Monday to Thursday.

The monsoon low still persists over eastern Sindh while another low over Central India now lies over East Rajasthan. Under the influence of these systems widespread rain and thundershowers with a few heavy to very heavy falls are likely in all districts of lower Sindh while at almost all the places in rest of Sindh.

Karachi could receive rainfall with thunderstorm on August 25 (Tuesday), weather official said. He also warned of possibility of urban flooding in the metropolis.

Karachi and other parts of Sindh likely to receive over 150 mm rainfall in coming days, said Director PMD.

Yesterday evening, 37 mm rain was recorded in Karachi (at Saadi Town, 20 mm rain at Saddar and Nazimabad, 18 mm at North Karachi, 16 mm at Surjani Town, 12 mm at Keamari, 08 mm at Faisal Base and PAF Masroor, 07 mm at Gulshan-e-Hadeed, University Road and Old Airport and 04 mm in Landhi), while 18 mm in Tando Jam, 17 mm in Chhor, 16 mm rainfall in Hyderabad, 13 mm in Islamkot, 11 mm at Diplo and Chhachhro and seven mm in Thatta and Mirpur Khas.

The downpour in Karachi and other parts of the province claimed seven lives including four killed by lightning strikes in Mithi and Chhachhro and one in Thatta on Friday.

A person was reportedly electrocuted in his house in Machhar Colony, whereas, two persons including Shahnawaz and Sultan aged 16 were killed due to thunderbolt in Memon Goth area of the metropolis.

A massive traffic jam was seen on major roads of the metropolis including Nagin Chaurangi Fly-over, Nagin round-about, Bufferzone, New Karachi, Shadman Town, Sakhi Hassan, KDA flats due to accumulated rainwater.

The residents of Orangi Town’s Benazir Colony were stranded inside their homes due to flood-like situation while several vehicles parked in streets were drowned.

