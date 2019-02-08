Karachi: Multi-nation Aman-2019 Naval exercise begins

KARACHI: Multi-nation naval exercise Aman 2019 begins under the aegis of Pakistan Navy on Friday (today) here, ARY News reported.

The naval drill from Feb 08 to 12 being participated by the navies of 46 countries with their military assets.

The inauguration of the drill began with flag hoisting ceremony of the flags of 46 participating countries this morning here.

Pakistan has been hosting the multi-national naval drill ‘Aman’ since 2007.

The exercise will be held in two phases from today till Feb-12. The harbour phase of the drill will continue from 08 to 10 February, while the second phase will be held in the sea till Feb 12.

Pakistan Army and Air Force will also participate in Aman-19 exercise.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that security of the water frontiers of Pakistan is necessary to ensure the national and economic security. It is essential to tackle threats to trade routes in the sea and to protect Gwadar Port and CPEC ocean routes, vice admiral Niazi said.

Vice Admiral Niazi said Pakistan has signed an agreement with China for four new ships apart of purchasing eight submarines.

“We are also purchasing modern warships from Turkey,” Niazi said.

Twelve modern gunboats would also be added to the fleet, the vice admiral said.

In a press briefing on Thursday Commander Pakistan Fleet said that in the first exercise 28 countries had participated with their ships, aircraft and observers, while 46 countries participating in Aman 2019 exercise.

These countries attending the drill with their ships, aircraft, Special Forces and marine troops. In addition, senior naval officers and other delegates will participate as observers.

The World Maritime Conference will also be held during the Aman naval exercise.

The vice admiral said that separate drills will also be held with Turkey, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, while a drill also decided with Oman.

