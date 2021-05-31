KARACHI: An eight-year-old girl has been killed by her mother in Karachi’s Saeedabad area of Baldia Town, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said that the body was shifted to Civil Hospital for completing the medico-legal process.

The police officials claimed that the woman confessed to killing her daughter. She told the police officials that after the second marriage of her husband, he used to torture her and stop paying household expenses.

She allegedly told the investigators that she has also fed pesticides to two more children, however, both of them are good in health.

The investigators summoned the husband of the accused to the police station for interrogation.

Earlier in May last year, a woman had stabbed her daughter to death and attempted to kill herself, leaving herself seriously wounded in Karachi’s Nazimabad area.

Police had recovered the object used to kill the girl and expressed suspicions of a domestic dispute which led the woman to kill her daughter.

