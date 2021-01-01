Karachi rings in New Year with record breaking cold

KARACHI: Mercury dropped as low as 5.6 degrees Celsius in Karachi early Friday morning, breaking the ten-year record for the lowest temperature in the port city, ARY News reported.

Before this, 6.5 degrees Celsius was the city’s lowest minimum temperature recorded in 2014, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM). The maximum temperature is expected to range between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius during the day, it said.

Wind speed is currently eight to ten kilometres per hour. The weather department said the cold wave would subside in few days with the entry of a new weather system in the country.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However very cold weather is expected in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Fog is likely to prevail in Plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the country was -17.7 degrees Celsius in Astore.

