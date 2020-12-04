KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah chaired Friday a Karachi Coordination Committee session to contemplate development projects and drainage infrastructure of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

The session deliberated over various nullahs across Karachi wherein the CM said they have asked NED University to study and survey all the important lines for remodelling.

Attended by important persons including ISI chief General Faiz Hameed, federal planning minister Asad Umar, and other provincial ministers and secretaries, CM Shah noted in the session that remodelling of Mehmoodabad Nullah has been completed.

The remodelling based on the study would mean the Nullah would be able to drain inundation by 270mm within 12 hours, CM briefed the session today.

However, the CM said if the remodelling has to be materialized, it will require razing about 319 structures that have been build around them as encroachment of dedicated land.

The nullah has a six-meter depth at the Korangi road at the moment and for its remodelling according to NED study, we’ll have to bulldoze 319 structures built on its land, CM said.

Federal planning minister responding to the CM briefing said clearing encroachments and rehabilitating those displaced in the process are provincial government’s tasks while the expenditure incurred on the remodelling of these nullahs will be borne by the federal government.

The session approved the remodelling design furnished by the engineering university and asked it to furnish its reports on Gujjar Nullah and Orangi nullah by January 15 as well.

It was concluded further that all proposed projects will begin by the beginning of the new year.

Comments

comments