Karachi, other parts of country to receive rainfall from tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a new spell of monsoon rains to begin in Karachi and other parts of the country from Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Met office has said that another monsoon low pressure has developed over northwest Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas and likely to move westwards and reach Rajasthan (India) on Thursday.

Scattered rains and wind-thunderstorm of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are expected in Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions, while light to moderate rain is expected in Hyderabad and Karachi divisions on Thursday and Friday.

Strong monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea are likely to penetrate northern parts of the country and expected to intensify from Wednesday (today). A strong westerly wave is also likely to interact with monsoon currents today.

Widespread rains with wind-thunderstorm are expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir till Saturday.

Scattered heavy to very heavy falls are also expected in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir from today and tomorrow.

Scattered rains or wind-thunderstorm also expected in central or South Punjab (Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions) from today to Friday. While at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions during the period.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G.Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions during Wednesday and Thursday.

Possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period, met office said.

