Three Karachi patients of UK COVID-19 variant recover health

KARACHI: Three patients who were infected by the new strain of coronavirus in UK have recovered their health, confirmed the Sindh Health Department on Saturday.

As per details, the three patients were isolated at a private hospital in Karachi after arrival in Karachi on December 29 from the UK. The relatives of the infected persons were tested negative for the new strain of the virus.

On December 29, three UK returnees were confirmed with the new strain of coronavirus by the Sindh Health Department.

In a Twitter post, the department had said: “Samples of 3 UK returnees show a 95% match to the new Corona Virus variant from UK in the first phase of Genotyping.”

Health officials had said they took samples of twelve people upon their return from the UK for genotyping, out of which six turned out to be positive while three showed the new strain of the virus in the first phase.

