Karachi: People involved in tenancy brawl shown police lockup

KARACHI: Police transferred people involved in a brawl over a row between a tenant and his house owner in Sachal police area here.

A police party rushed to the spot of a fighting scene after getting information about violent brawl between two groups in the area.

Infuriated people, who were involved in fighting with each other, while seeing the police at the scene assaulted the policemen, according to report.

A policeman opened aerial firing to control the violent situation. “It was a move to control the angry mob,” police officials claimed.

Two persons received minor injuries in the incident.

Police shifted the people of both parties to the police station after the tense situation was defused.

