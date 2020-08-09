Karachi: PMD forecast hot and humid weather with chance of light rainfall

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather in Karachi with chances of light rain or drizzle.

The met office in a weather report predicted mostly hot and dry weather in Sindh on Sunday (today) but likely light rainfall or drizzle in Karachi, Tharparkar, Thatta and Badin.

The fourth spell of monsoon that started on Thursday in Karachi and other parts of Sindh left a trail of havoc.

At least 21 people died in three days of rain in the metropolis.

Among those killed in electrocution, roof collapse and drowning incidents are five children. At least twelve people were electrocuted to death during the recent monsoon spell. Several low-lying areas and major roads in the city inundated because of the rain.

The intermittent monsoon rains wreaked havoc on the ill-maintained electricity and sewerage systems in Karachi. Many roads submerged with rainwater and people have to suffer hours long load-shedding.

The PMD has also predicted rainfall with thunderstorm in Islamabad, central and upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southwestern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In past 24 hours Karachi with other parts of Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some districts of Balochistan received rainfall with thunderstorm.

Other parts of the country experienced hot and humid weather, according to the weather department.

