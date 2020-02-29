Police arrest gang of four with over 10 mln rupees’ looted gold

KARACHI: The police has arrested a gang of four members in Karachi and recovered gold worth over 10 million from their possession, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The gang was involved in dacoities in bungalows in the city’s posh areas with the help of house maids, Darakhshan police said.

The accused have been arrested with gold ornaments worth over 10 million rupees, SSP South Sheeraz Nazir told the media.

The accused in their modus operandi were arranging a job for one of the gang’s woman members at a house in Defence area and later on the basis of inside information of the house provided by that housemaid, they commit robbery at the house, police officer said.

The arrested gang members included a woman and a watchman of a bungalow, police officer said.

The police have also arrested two other accused named Mushtaq and Jamal Shah, SSP South said.

Police also searching for a fugitive of the gang Aslam, police official said.

Arrested accused have been booked for committing robberies and carrying illegal arms, police said.

Comments

comments