Karachi police arrest suspects in girl’s murder case

KARACHI: Police officials have arrested 10 suspects including the accused persons in the girl’s murder case during a dacoity in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Ameer Magsi said that four suspects in the murder case have been arrested during a raid. The accused persons were identified as Muhammad Zubair, Waseem Baloch alias Boxer, Muhammad Arshad alias Limo Pani and Shoaib alias Mano.

The police officer said that the suspects had murdered a girl over resisting a robbery on July 13 – 2019 and a case was registered against unidentified persons.

Moreover, the special investigation unit (SIU) of the Karachi police nabbed six others suspects during separate raids conducted in different areas of the metropolis. Besides arresting the accused, the police teams have also recovered illegal arms, drugs, motorcycles and other stolen items from their possession.

SSP Irfan Bahadur said that the raids were carried out in Brigade, New Karachi, Shahrea Faisal. The detained persons were wanted in different criminal activities including terrorism, dacoity, attempted murder.

Comments

comments