Karachi: Police arrest two robbers, recover looted big money

KARACHI: The city district police in a major success recovered large amount of cash plundered from a trader in Lyari, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police arrested two accused from Lyari’s Mirza Adam Khan road and recovered 5.7 million rupees looted from a trader Sajjad, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said in a statement.

“The trader had sold his apartment in 5.9 million rupees and was returning back to home when the accused robbed cash from him,” SSP City said.

The accused had also injured the victim over his resistance to robbery, Sarfaraz Nawaz said.

Two robbers have been identified as Piyar Ali and Rashid, the police officer said.

“Police has also recovered weapons from them, who have been involved in 50 street crimes including snatching,” SSP City stated.

Police further investigating the matter and conducting raids in search of their accomplices.

