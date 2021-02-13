3 Karachi policemen suspended as video shows they collected ‘bribes’

KARACHI: Police higher-ups have on Saturday taken cognizance of their subordinate personnel as videos of them extracting bribes from squatters and cart owners in Saddar Market have turned up, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, at least three policemen were filmed to have allegedly demanded and collected money from cart owners in Saddar market, and as soon as the videos made public, the higher ups were compelled to take notice.

There were at least three policemen riding in a police vehicle in the footage which saw the cash changing hands between them and squatters.

All three have been suspended and an intra-department inquiry has been convened in their case, police confirmed today.

Separately on a crime scene in Lahore, in a horrible turn of events reported today, a man has allegedly shot dead his mother after she denied him the money to buy drugs while the police claim both were drug addicts.

Both the prime accused and his mother were into drugs and ice addicts, police claimed as they probed the murder case.

According to the police, prime accused Ahmed demanded money from his mother but he shot her when she didn’t serve up.

