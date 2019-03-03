KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Amir Sheikh on Sunday reviewed security situation ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 4 matches after announcement of transfer of more matches in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting at Police Headquarters, Amir Sheikh said Karachi police was ready to host cricket matches.

“We are reviewing security situation after transfer of more matches to the metropolis. We have already made contingency plan for security of the matches,” he said in a statement.

The Karachi police chief said responsibilities of police had greatly increased following transfer of the matches to the city. Foolproof security measures would be taken for PSL 4 matches, he said.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday confirmed that Karachi will be hosting all the remaining matches of the PSL now.

“Two years back, I asked for one match and this year all matches are being played here in Karachi, I have accepted this challenge”, Syed Murad Ali Shah said while talking to journalists in Karachi.

According to the sources, the matches have been shifted to Karachi from Lahore amid current escalation with India.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also rescheduled the remaining matches. The matches which were scheduled to start from March 7 earlier, now will take place between March 9 until 17.

Karachi Kings will play its match against Peshawar Zalmi on March 10, which was earlier scheduled to be played on March 7 at the National Stadium Karachi.

On March 11, Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators.

The final of Pakistan Super League fourth edition (PSL 4) will be played in National Stadium Karachi on March 17, 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ahsan Mani on February 28 had said none of the players had refused from coming to Pakistan, all the teams are ready to play in Pakistan, he continued.

