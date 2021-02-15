Another Karachi police encounter declared ‘fake’

KARACHI: Another Karachi police encounter that took place on January 3 in the city’s Site area declared ‘fake’, ARY News reported on Monday.

The encounter that was reported on January 3 in the limits of Site A-section police station was declared fake and the deceased youth named Sultan Nazir was found innocent.

The report complieted by Senior Suprintindent of Police (SSP) Malir, Irfan Bahadur will be submitted with the office of Additional IG within two days.

According to the report, Sultan Nazir was on his way to his home on via online motorcycle services on January 3, when he was targetted by two police namely, Shabir and Jahangir at a fuel station.

Read more: SHC orders to register murder case against police over fake encounter

Upon firing of hte policemen, the rider of the bike started running and Sultan followed him. Seeing both the riders running, the police party opened fire, which resulted in the death of the youth Sultan Nazir, a resident of Hunza.

Meanwhile, both the policemen fled the province after registration case under murder and terror charges. SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur in his report has recommended stern action against the policemen involved in the fake encounter.

