Biryani seller accuses policemen of taking free food, threatening him

KARACHI: Owner of a Karachi eatery has accused the local policemen of taking biryani from his shop without paying him, on a daily basis, ARY News reported.

In a video acquired by ARY News, the shopkeeper can be seen arguing with the policemen of Taimooria police station in Karachi’s Bufferzone area, asking them to return his mobile phone.

The shopkeeper also points to the bags of biryani hanging from the police motorcycle, saying that the policemen force him daily to give them free biryani.

The ageing shopkeeper said when he demanded the money from the cops, they took his mobile phone and threatened him of dire consequences.

The policemen can be seen on a defensive posture in the video and later returned the shopkeeper his mobile phone after sensing the public mood.

WATCH: Police officer caught on camera buying drugs in Karachi

“See, they had taken my phone which they have just returned”, said the shopkeeper while waving his phone towards the camera.

“And this is the biryani that they took from my shop without paying”, he can be seen saying, “when I asked them for money, they threatened me before snatching my phone”, he added.

The shopkeeper told this scribe that the policemen said they were four people and they take free food from different eateries every day, suggesting him to do as other shopkeepers do.

The citizen appealed to the Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) to take notice of the matter.

“Don’t you give them [the policemen] a food allowance or the salary?”, he could be heard questioning.

