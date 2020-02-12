Karachi police nab wanted criminals involved in 25 house robberies

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two key members of a five-member gang involved in committing over 25 house robberies in the city during the morning hours, ARY NEWS reported.

Divulging details of the police action, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district Central said that they have nabbed two accused including the gang leader Aleem aka Lamba and Shoukat Seraiki.

“They are part of a most-wanted five-member gang involved in committing house robberies in the city,” said the official.

Shedding light on their modus operandi, the SSP said that the accused usually carried out their criminal act between 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and before it, they use to conduct a thorough reconnaissance to note down the office timings of the people living in the household.

They usually avoided committing robberies in grilled-houses or the ones having CCTV cameras, he said.

The police said that the accused have admitted of committing 25 robberies in bungalows across the city. “The areas which suffered from their criminal act included Gulbahar, Orangi Town, Jamshed Quarters, Preddy and Ferozabad areas of the metropolis,” he said.

In November 2019, police announced to bust two gangs involved in looting citizens in Karachi during several street crime incidents.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal along with other officials announced the arrests during a presser at his office on Monday.

Divulging the details, he said that one of the groups comprised of three accused and was involved in looting citizens as soon as they withdraw cash from banks.

Informing regarding their modus operandi, the DIG said that one of the accused remains in the bank to identify their target while the others follow him, depriving of the valuables at a location of their choice.

They have admitted 17 snatching incidents during the past one and a half year, he said. “Recently, a person named Kamran was deprived of around Rs 20 million from the gang.”

