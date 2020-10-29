Karachi police issue traffic plan for Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW)

KARACHI: Karachi police on Thursday issued a traffic diversion plan for the processions of Eid Miladun Nabi (S.A.W.) for the convenience of the general public, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the main procession of Eid Miladun Nabi (S.A.W.) will be taken out from Muhammad Masjid, Kharadar at 2:30 am and it will pass through Plastic Market, Denso Hall, Light House, Jamia Cloth, Saeed Manzil, Frere Chowk to reach Masjid-e-Gulzar-e-Habib. Meanwhile, another procession will be taken out from Memon Masjid, Kharadar and after passing though different roads it will reach at Aram Bagh.

As soon as the first procession will be taken out from Kharadar, all vehicular traffic coming from the side of Lea Market, Agha Khan Jamat Khana, Crane Chowrangi, G Allana Road, and Mai Kolachi will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and it will be diverted towards alternative roads.

All vehicular traffic coming from the side of Keamari via Jinnah Bridge will not be allowed to proceed towards Merewether Tower and will be diverted towards alternative roads from the Jinnah Bridge. All roads, streets, and lanes falling on both sides of the routes of the procession will be closed for traffic.

The traffic from ICI Chowk, Sobhraj Chutomal Chowk, Anklesaria Hospital, Jubilee Cinema, Waheed Murad Chowk, Shalimar Chowk, Karachi Grammar School, Lucky Star, Lasbella Light Signal, Teen Hatti Light Signal, Banori Masjid Light Signal, and Guru Mandir Chowk will also be diverted towards alternative roads.

Vehicular traffic coming from University Road to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from underneath of the Jail Flyover and will be diverted towards the Jail Flyover or Kashmir Road.

However, vehicular traffic coming from Guru Mandir to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Binori light signal towards the Central Jail. Traffic coming from Lasbela, Business Recorder Road to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted towards Jahangir Road, Jamshed Road, or Binori to New MA Jinnah or towards the Central Jail.

The traffic police urged the motorists and commuters to avoid the route of the processions and use alternative roads to reach their destinations on 30th of October.

