Karachi police launch mobile app to help citizens

KARACHI: In a revolutionary step, Karachi police on Monday launched a mobile app ‘Police 4 U’ to provide immediate support to the citizens.

Addressing the app launching ceremony, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi, Dr Ameer Ahmed Sheikh said that people could lodge their complaints and seek police’s help via the new app.

He said that they wanted change the decades-old ‘Thana culture’ and striving to provide police support at the doorstep to the citizens.

The officer said that they would introduce another app to lodge complaints against the police officials to ensure transparency in the department. He said that Karachi police had also launched victim support service to felicitate the masses.

He said that citizens may also register their complaints on WhatsApp number 03177116601. The mobile application can be downloaded from Google App Playstore

Earlier, Khyber Pahtunkhwa (KP) police had launch mobile application to curb crimes in the province in March 2018.

The basic aim of the mobile app developed for android phones was to inform the police immediately about all the crimes, as the app would automatically point to the location of the crime scene using Google’s Maps application.

