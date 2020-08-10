Karachi police round up key members of ‘rickshaw gang’

KARACHI: Police claimed on Monday to have apprehended two members of a “rickshaw gang” involved in criminal activities in the port city and taken into custody the rickshaw they would use to commit crimes.

SSP East Sajid Sadozai said the suspects identified as Umar and Junaid Ahmed were arrested with the help of CCTV footage. He said they were habitual criminals and had been involved in robberies in Bahadurabad, Gulshan, Ferozabad and other areas of the metropolis.

Looted cash, cell phones and illicit arms were recovered from their possession.

As per their modus operandi, the karachi police said the outlaws would deprive citizens of their cash and valuables and speed away in the rickshaw. They were identified and arrested with the help of CCTV footage of a robbery they had committed lately.

