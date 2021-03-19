Karachi police use Google Maps, cameras to guide traffic

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has inaugurated a “social media and traffic monitoring unit”.

AIG Memon visited Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) traffic Iqbal Dara’s office where he inaugurated the unit and reviewed the traffic police’s performance.

The unit is aimed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the port city’s busy roads using the web mapping service, Google Maps and social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

The AIG was given a brief demonstration of how the unit functions. The unit uses Google Maps and cameras to monitor traffic flow on roads and conveys traffic disturbance it spots anywhere to the relevant traffic section through social media platforms, FM 88.6 and helpline 1915, in a timely manner to have it cleared.

Memon lauded the traffic police’s efforts to use the latest technology to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

