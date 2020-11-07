Karachi police arrest ‘waste collector’ over armed robbery in photo studio

KARACHI: The officials of Taimuria police station have arrested a ‘waste collector’ over alleged armed robbery in a photo studio in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam Rao told media that the prime suspect of an armed robbery at a photo studio has been arrested in Karachi. The accused was identified as Sunny Masih, who along with his accomplices robbed the shop on October 2.

Arif Aslam Rao said that Sunny Masih could be seen easily in the CCTV footage while robbing the shop by threatening people with a gun. The one-minute footage showed two culprits including one wearing helmet entered the shop silently and one of them suddenly took out the gun.

A frightened minor sitting on the lap of his father was also watching them roaming in the shop with a weapon. Later, one more robber who was wearing a face mask entered the shop and started searching the shop’s counter for stealing cash and other valuable.

Rao said that the suspect wearing a helmet was identified as Asif alias Kali. The police officer claimed that the arrested suspect recorded his initial statement and told police that he is working as a waste collector for a long time.

Sunny Masih has reportedly told the investigators that he received Rs2,000 share after robbing the photo studio. SSP Central said that interrogation process is underway and raids are being conducted for making arrests of his accomplices.

