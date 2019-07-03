Karachi police’s WhatsApp helpline earns appreciation from citizens

KARACHI: The WhatsApp helpline introduced by the Karachi Police Chief is receiving popularity and appreciation by citizens of the metropolis.

As per details, the complaints lodged by people through the helpline were quickly addressed.

The statistics of WhatsApp complaints from January 1 until June 30 shows that a total of 1,603 complaints were received on the helpline, on the basis of which 169 first information reports (FIR) were filed in various stations of the city.

Most of the complaints were lodged against police officers that count to 696. Ten policemen were suspended, one was demoted, one was served a show-cause notice, while 16 quarter guards were transferred as a result of complaints filed against them.

On the helpline service, the cases of violence and land grabbing were recorded at 178 and 135 respectively.

As per the report, 92 complaints of narcotis, 85 complaints of threats, 83 complaints of fraud, 61 complaints of missing persons, 52 complaints of snatching and 45 complaints of theft were registered on the helpline.

Comments

comments