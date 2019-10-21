Two cargo ships collide at Karachi Port Trust: sources

KARACHI: Two cargo ships collided on Monday at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the port sources, Chinese cargo ship hit MV Diala ship, parked at berth no. 26 of the port after crashing into berth no 25.

“The collision was not that much intense and the cost of the berth repair will be beard by the owners of the Chinese ship”, said the KPT’s spokesman.

He said investigation was underway to find out the cause behind the incident.

It may be noted that in last two months, PNS had met an accident in Malaysia, while two incidents have been reported in Karachi, sources said.

Earlier in 2016, Eleven fire tenders had controlled the blaze that broke out at a fuel tank at Karachi Port oil terminal.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire began with an explosion and four people seen thrown away by the impact of the blast. A dead body and an injured was retrieved, an official had said.

KPT’s chief fire officer, Saeed Jadoon had said that 10 fire tenders of KPT and one from Pakistan Navy managed to controlled over the fire.

The fire tenders of the KMC fire brigade also took part in the operation, he further had said.

