Karachi suffers power, gas load-shedding on first day of Ramazan

KARACHI: Contrary to the claims that no power or gas load-shedding would be carried out during Sehri and Iftar, parts of Karachi experienced hours-long outages over the prescribed timings on the first day of Ramazan, ARY News reported.

Amid sizzling weather condition, the prolonged electricity and gas outages have irked the citizens and multiplied their difficulties.

Many areas of the metropolis, including Saddar, Gulberg, Liaquatabad, Malir, Orangi Town and Korangi experienced the power and gas load-shedding during Sehri and Iftar timings today.

Earlier on April 24, a spokesperson for the federal energy ministry had said that the government will ensure continuous provision of electricity during sehri and iftar throughout the holy month of Ramazan.

He had maintained that no unannounced power outages will take place during these the timings.

Earlier on April 24, Sindh government had finalized standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the businesses during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Sources privy to the development had said, shopping centres and the malls will remain close and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Only online business would be allowed. The businesses exempted from the lockdown would be allowed to do their business till 5:00 pm.

