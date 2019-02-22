Karachi’s city govt launches price list app for daily use items

KARACHI: The city government of Karachi has launched an official app ‘Karachi Price List’ to help citizens to check prices of the daily use items, including fruit, meat, vegetables, poultry and grocery online before buying them.

The application was uploaded on Google’s Play Store and available for downloading.

The step of the city administration was aimed at controlling prices across the metropolis.

In this regard, Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani relayed that now citizens could also lodge their complaints against price hike through the application, which also has provisions of Urdu and Sindhi languages along with English.

“All deputy commissioners have been directed to make effective measures to properly introduce the application among the masses so that citizens could benefit from it,” he continued.

Shallwani added that the city administration officers were also asked to ensure that the price lists were displayed in shops and other outlets.

He said that immediate action would be taken on complaints lodged through the KPL application.

The commissioner also advised people to check the official prices of daily commodities before buying them.

He said that the prices of fruit, meat, vegetables, poultry, grocery and bakery items would be updated daily for the convenience of people using the app.

