KARACHI: Federal government has saved upto Rs 250 million from the amount earmarked for three flyover projects in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported citing sources within Sindh Infrastructure and Development Company Limited (SIDCL).

According to sources, five federal funded projects have been completed in the metropolis and despite of the projects facing delay, the authorities were able to save upto Rs 250 million from the amount set aside for them.

“The amount was saved from the three flyover projects constructed at Sakhi Hasan, Five Star Chowrangi and KDA Chowrangi,” they said.

The sources said that it was decided to utilize the leftover amount for the construction of roads in district Central of the city. “The process to repair roads has already began around Sakhi Hasan while roads around other two flyover projects would also be repaired soon,” they said.

The SIDCL authorities said that since the five projects were completed, the authorities could open it for traffic before the inauguration.

Earlier, in the day, speaking over delay in inauguration of the six projects in the city from Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 28, Imran Ismail said that they had asked the premier to delay the inauguration as roads leading to the projects were still incomplete.

“Our projects were aimed at constructing the flyovers, not the roads leading to it,” he said and added that soon new dates would be announced.

