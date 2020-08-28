10 dead in drowning incidents during torrential rain in Karachi

At least 10 people lost their lives in drowning incidents during the disastrous spell of monsoon rainfall in Karachi today, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials said that a dead body was found in the sinkhole formed on a road as a result of incessant heavy raining near Liaquatabad, whereas, two bodies were recovered from Hawkes Bay and Korangi Crossing areas.

The rescuers have recovered one body from Temoria nullah and another body from an underpass near Punjab Chowrangi. On the other hand, an electrocuted corpse of a motorcycle rider was found near Qayyumabad.

Near Pologround area of Karachi, a submerged body of a 14-year-old boy who was a resident of Hijrat Colony was found sunken in the accumulated water and later transferred to Jinnah hospital on Thursday, while two bodies were recovered from Gulshan e Iqbal town as well.

From Manzoor Colony, where two young people were reported missing earlier, a body of one has been found drowned in the flash floods.

At least five bodies of the deceased have been transferred to Jinnah Hospital, confirmed Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali. She said one of the bodies were recovered from Do Talwar underpass.

Comments

comments