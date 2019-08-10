Karachi: Rain forces cancellation of several flights

KARACHI: Scores of flights were cancelled at Jinnah International Airport Karachi due to rough weather and rainfall, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced cancellation of a number of its flights on Saturday (today) and tomorrow (Sunday) due to widespread rainfall in Karachi and other parts of the country.

According to a PIA spokesperson, Karachi to Sukkur and Sukkur to Karachi bound flights PK 536 and PK 537 have been cancelled.

Moreover, Islamabad to Sukkur and Sukkur to Islamabad flights PK-631 and PK-632 and Islamabad to Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur to Islamabad PIA flights PK-687 and PK-688 have also been cancelled.

PIA flights between Karachi and Rahim Yar Khan PK-582 and PK-583, Karachi to Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur to Karachi flights PK-588 and PK-589 and Sunday flights between Karachi to Sukkur PK-530 and PK-531 have also been cancelled.

Karachi to Multan and Multan to Karachi flights on Sunday PK-580 and PK-581 and PIA flights between Islamabad and Multan flights tomorrow PK-681 and PK-682 have also been declared cancelled.

The schedule of a Multan to Karachi flight PK-581 has been changed and the flight will take off at 2:30 PM.

The Met office forecast widespread monsoon rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from Friday night to Monday under the influence of monsoon low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal.

Comments

comments