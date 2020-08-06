Karachi to receive heavy rain on Friday, Saturday: MET office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said on Thursday that fourth spell of monsoon likely to enter Karachi today’s evening, ARY News reported.

As per details, a low pressure system from the Bay of Bengal was likely to approach Sindh on Thursday. “Under the influence of this weather system, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate Sindh, south Punjab and eastern Balochistan from Thursday (evening/night) to Saturday.”

The department added that widespread rain and thundershowers were expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas during this period.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has also issued an urban flooding warning for Karachi and Hyderabad due to heavy downpour.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit twenty-one, Murree and Muzaffarabad nineteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla, Jammu and Anantnag is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain/ thundershowers while in Leh partly cloudy.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-nine and Leh ten degree centigrade.

