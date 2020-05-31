Met Office predicts light rain in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rainfall, drizzle in Karachi on Sunday night, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in its forecast, predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle late Sunday night.

Weather in Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy and humid with the maximum temperature ranging up to 37 degrees Celsius and humidity up to 80 percent in the morning and 70 percent in the evening.

The Met Office on Saturday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm for the entire country in the next 24 hours.

It said that rain wind-thunderstorm with few hailstorms is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

“A Westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Tuesday,” the Met said.

Dust-thunderstorm with rain is also expected in Mirpurkhas, Badin and Hyderabad on Monday, said the Met Office.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-two, Karachi thirty, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit sixteen, Murree thirteen and Muzaffarabad seventeen degree centigrade

