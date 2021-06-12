Karachi to receive more than usual rainfall this monsoon season: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted that Karachi is likely to receive more than usual rainfall this monsoon season, ARY News reported.

According to the Met Office, more than usual rainfall is expected during the upcoming monsoon spell in the country and Karachi would be witnessing the rain spell from the last week of June.

The first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi is expected between 27 and 30 June.

The three-month monsoon season from July to September will saw an unexpected increase in rainfall in the south and north Punjab and Sindh areas of the country, said the Met Office.

The likely rainfall during July – September is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.

Automatic Weather Station

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday activated an Automatic Weather Station (AWS) in Karachi to monitor the rainfall system.

The modern weather station was installed in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Centre (JICC).

The Automatic Weather Station (AWS) was installed at the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) observatory near the Old Terminal in Pehalwan Goth locality.

The PMD department also shared a link to radar imagery on its website.

The modern doppler weather radar is capable of forecasting rainfall in a radius of about 450kms and strong winds in a radius of about 200kms.

