Karachi rains: MA Jinnah road from Gurumandir to Numaish closed for traffic

KARACHI: The MA Jinnah from Gurumandir to Numaish Chowrangi has been closed for all kind of traffic after the road turned into waterway due to heavy rainfall in the port city, ARY News reported.

The traffic police officials have advised commuters to avoid using this route and take an alternative one.

Heavy rainfall is currently lashing the city, resulting in a massive traffic jam in parts of the city due to flooded roads. A massive traffic jam was witnessed at the Jam Sadiq Bridge and Qayyumabad Chowrangi due to closure of Korangi Causeway Road.

The rainwater has gathered outside Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) building and surrounding roads.

Amid the current spell, several roads in Surjani Town, Yousaf Goth, Abdul Raheem Goth and Dada Bhai Town are still submerged in the water.

Heavy rain was reported in PECHS, Clifton, DHA, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mai Kolachi, II Chundrigar Road, Model Colony, Airport, Jamshed Quarters, Navy Housing Scheme on Dalmia Road, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13, Garden East, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Federal B Area, Guru Mandir, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Liaquatabad and Jamshed Road.

People stranded at several places after several cars, motorbikes and rickshaws turned off in rainwater.

Karachi’s main traffic artery Shara-e-Faisal has been submerged from Kala Board to Baloch Colony flyover and Nursery.

