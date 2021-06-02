Karachi: Rangers and Police arrest robber in Jut Line raid

KARACHI: The Rangers and Police in a joint raid in city’s Jut Line area arrested an accused allegedly involved in robberies and other street crimes, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The law enforcement agencies in a raid at Mubarak Shaheed Road of the Jut Line recovered arms from arrested man Rehan alias Kala, which were used in robberies and other crimes, a spokesperson of Rangers said.

The accused has confessed his involvement in a robbery and other crimes along with accomplices, spokesman said.

“He had committed a robbery in February 2021, at a hotel on Jamshed Road and looted the people who were present at the eatery,” according to the statement.

“The accused could be seen firing with a pistol in a CCTV footage,” spokesperson said.

He has been a hardened criminal and remained in jail for scores of times, Rangers spokesman stated.

Arrested man has been handed over to police along with recovered weapons for legal proceedings, according to the statement.

The law enforcement teams conducting raids for arrest of other accomplices of the accused.

