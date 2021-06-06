Karachi to receive drizzle tonight as Sindh undergoes pre-monsoon spell

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast drizzle tonight in the Metropolis with a forecast of pre-monsoon rains across Sindh province during June,ARY News reported on Sunday.

Different areas of Karachi last night received drizzle including Surjani Town, North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, Gulzar Hijri, Scheme-33, Sohrab Goth, Ayisha Manzil, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad, SITE industrial area, Nazimabad, Garden, Saddar, Burns Road, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Clifton, Numaish Chowrangi and Guru Mandir.

It is to be mentioned here that drizzle is common in June as pre-monsoon rain.

The maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to remain between 35-37 degree Celsius today, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a weather report.

Most of the districts in Sindh will experience severe hot and dry weather including Dadu, Jacobabad, Padidan, Mohenjo Daro, Rohri and Mirpur Khas. However, dusty winds will likely to blow in afternoon.

Yesterday Mohenjo Daro received 45mm rainfall, Padidan 21mm, Rohri 12mm, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad 06mm and Sukkur 01mm.

Director General Met Department had recently warned against prevalence of a sweltering hot weather in Karachi in June. Temperatures could slide after June 15 to 20, the weather official further said.

The region is expected to receive more rainfall than the routine in monsoon this year like the previous year, he said.

Monsoon season begins in Pakistan on July 1st and lasts till Sept 30. The country receives around 140.8 millimetres of rainfall from July to September.

With above average rainfall expected this monsoon there could be threats of urban flooding in cities.

The met office had last year predicted more rainfall than usual during the season especially in the southern parts of the country.

Comments

comments