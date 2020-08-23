Karachi to receive sporadic rain till Tuesday, says PMD

KARACHI: The met office has forecast rainfall in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Sunday as the monsoon low persists over eastern Sindh, ARY News reported.

Sporadic rainfall will continue till Tuesday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its forecast.

A monsoon low persists over eastern Sindh with another low pressure area prevailing over central India. Under influence of these systems widespread rain/thundershowers with a few heavy to very heavy falls are likely to occur in Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Thatta, Sanghar, Hyderabad and Karachi districts, and almost all the places in rest of Sindh till 25th August, according to the PMD forecast.

Sea breeze still not restored in Karachi due to the monsoon low. The city will experience partly cloudy to cloudy weather, which could turn into rain and thundershowers with a few heavy falls at afternoon or evening, the met office said.

Yesterday evening, 37 mm rain was recorded in Karachi (at Saadi Town, 20 mm rain at Saddar and Nazimabad, 18 mm at North Karachi, 16 mm at Surjani Town, 12 mm at Keamari, 08 mm at Faisal Base and PAF Masroor, 07 mm at Gulshan-e-Hadeed, University Road and Old Airport and 04 mm in Landhi), while 18 mm in Tando Jam, 17 mm in Chhor, 16 mm rainfall in Hyderabad, 13 mm in Islamkot, 11 mm at Diplo and Chhachhro and seven mm in Thatta and Mirpur Khas.

The downpour in Karachi and other parts of the province claimed seven lives including four killed by lightning strikes in Mithi and Chhachhro and one in Thatta on Friday.

A person was reportedly electrocuted in his house in Machhar Colony, whereas, two persons including Shahnawaz and Sultan aged 16 were killed due to thunderbolt in Memon Goth area of the metropolis.

A massive traffic jam was seen on major roads of the metropolis including Nagin Chaurangi Fly-over, Nagin round-about, Buffer Zone, New Karachi, Shadman Town, Sakhi Hassan, KDA flats due to accumulated rainwater.

The residents of Orangi Town’s Benazir Colony were stranded inside their homes due to flood-like situation while several vehicles parked in streets were drowned.

